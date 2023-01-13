Mega Millions jackpot soaring ahead of Friday night drawing

It might be Friday the 13th, but it could be a very lucky night for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot is now reaching record breaking highs.
After nobody claimed the Mega Millions winnings from Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot rose to more than $1.3 billion.
This is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history.
There have been 24 drawings since the last winner of the Mega Millions jackpot back in October.
The cash option payout is estimated at nearly $708 million before taxes.
The next drawing takes place Friday evening.