Memorial Day events happening in the Tri-State

Memorial day flags

There are several Memorial Day events being planned throughout the Tri-State area.

On Monday, several Memorial Day events will take place in Evansville.

At Garvin Park, there will be a Memorial Day Run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

At Locust Hill Cemetery, an event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring different speakers and presentations meant to honor and remember our nation's veterans.

A similar event will also be held at Oak Hill Cemetery from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Another Memorial Day event happening on Monday in Evansville will take place aboard the LST 325. The annual service will start at 10:30 a.m. and include the Pledge of Allegiance, the raising of a new flag, a performance of Taps, and a firing salute with the ship's 40mm AA guns.

In Henderson, Kentucky, the Veterans Memorial Foundation will hosts its Memorial Day service from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Monday. That event will take place at Central Park.

