Memorial day Service Held at Locust Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —Locust Hill Cemetery had a special Memorial Day service this morning at 10 to show honor and gratitude to our fallen heroes.
44News spoke with Treasurer of Disabled American Veterans, Dianna Masterson, on her memories of Memorial Day , “ I remember us going as kids to the gravesites and putting out flowers. And then I remember the poppies that we used to purchase to help represent those that have fallen.”
This special day goes hand and hand with the special meaning of this cemetery as this is the final resting place of James Bethel Gresham.
Gresham is one of the first U.S. servicemen to lose his life during World War I.
44News spoke to Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, Melissa West, on what Memorial Day means to her, “By holding these events here today. We are able to keep their memories alive and help acknowledge the sacrifice that they did make for the United States and to everyone who is still alive to give us the freedom that we do have today.”
To honor him and many others who fought for our country, the service included an array of celebrations. Celebrations like the posting of colors, the placing of the wreath, Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, and the roll call of disabled veterans.