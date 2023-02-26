Memorial Hospital to hold Basic Life Support training class

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will hold a Basic Life Support class for health care professionals.
The instructor-led training class is for licensed and certified healthcare professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs.
The American Heart Association court covers CPR for all ages, 2-responder CPR, bag-valve mask ventilation, relief of responsive and unresponsive FBAO, and use of the AED.
Participants need to successfully complete a written test and skills evaluation in CPR and AED to receive a course completion card.
Classes will be held in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper, Indiana.
The cost of the class is $65.
Pre-registration is required. Click here to register or call the Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399.