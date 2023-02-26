 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST TO 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts late Sunday night and early Monday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Memorial Hospital to hold Basic Life Support training class

  • 0
CPR

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will hold a Basic Life Support class for health care professionals. 

The instructor-led training class is for licensed and certified healthcare professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs. 

The American Heart Association court covers CPR for all ages, 2-responder CPR, bag-valve mask ventilation, relief of responsive and unresponsive FBAO, and use of the AED. 

Participants need to successfully complete a written test and skills evaluation in CPR and AED to receive a course completion card.

Classes will be held in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper, Indiana.

The cost of the class is $65.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register or call the Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399.

