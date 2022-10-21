Memorial set to honor men lynched in 1878 in Posey County

It's been years since Posey County residents Jim Good, William Chamber, Edward Warner and Jeff Hopkins were lynched in Mount Vernon, IN where the Posey County courthouse now stands.
Years later, their lives are being commemorated with a dedicated memorial.
"We need to bring some justice to the memory of these victims so that we can progress as a society, not cover it up and not repeat it." said James M. Redwine, a former Posey County Judge.
The lynching of the 4 men along with with the murders of Daniel Harrison Sr., Daniel Harrison Jr. and John Harrison happened in October of 1878.
According articles about the incident, the 4 African American men were lynched and the other 3 were brutally killed for prior crimes they committed.
Despite their crimes, Redwine believes the Judicial System failed the men as there was no due process of law.
According to his own research, each of the men faced a gruesome death before they could go before a judge.
"It's extremely important for people not to be unanimously hanged," said Redwine. "The Justice System. The news media. Everybody worked together to dishonor themselves and to abuse the memory of these victims and to deny justice to these victims."
Following their deaths, a grand jury was called to investigate the murders but no one was ever indicted.
According to Historian Leonard J. Moore, Southwest Indiana has a long history of racial violence the period following the American Civil War.
Towns like Rockport, IN, Chandler and Poseyville were suspected of being "sundown towns" which kept African Americans out past a certain curfew or they were threatened with violence.
"Injustices that were done to these black people in 1878," said Redwine.
Centuries later Redwine, Mount Vernon High School senior Sophie Kloppenburg and USI's Equity Diversity and Inclusion committee have come together to share the victims stories while honoring their lives with a dedicated memorial.
"It's good to finally have a memorial on the Courthouse lawn where it needs to be." said Redwine.
The brief discussion of the incident will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Historic Hovey House in Mount Vernon, IN.
Following that the memorial unveiling will take place at the southeast corner of the Posey County Courthouse lawn where 4 of the victims were lynched.
The ceremony is open to everyone in the community.