Memorial set up for fallen Tell City Police Department officer

Residents of Tell City have been memorializing an officer killed in the line of duty early Monday morning at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed by a suspect during an arrest attempt. Indiana State Police said Sean Hubert shot and killed Sgt. Glenn during the altercation. Police officers with Tell City, Perry County Sheriff's Office, and Cannelton Police returned fire, striking and killing Hubert.
Sgt. Glenn's squad car has been set up in front of the City Hall building on Main Street under a canopy. Flowers and wreaths have been already placed on the vehicle as a remembrance for her. City of Tell City has also asked residents and businesses to lower their flags to half-mast in honor of her memory.