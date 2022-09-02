 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON, VANDERBURGH, NORTHWESTERN WARRICK AND
CENTRAL HENDERSON COUNTIES...

At 544 PM CDT, The heaviest rain has come to an end, but flooding
remains. Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch reported numerous roads
flooded, some with waste deep and knee high water. Media reports
also indicated widespread street flooding in the city of Evansville
with some water rescues with stranded vehicles. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement and media reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Oakland City, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Corydon, Kasson, Elberfeld, Somerville and Mackey.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Memphis police are looking for a schoolteacher who was abducted while out for an early morning jog

  • Updated
  • 0

Memphis police are searching for a schoolteacher they say was abducted while she was out on a jog Friday morning.

Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:30 a.m. when an unidentified person approached her, police said. She was forced into a mid-sized dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said. The "vehicle of interest" in the abduction was found Saturday, according to police.

"The vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained," Memphis Police announced on Twitter. "Eliza Fletcher has not been located."

Police did not immediately say whether the person who was detained is believed to be involved in the abduction or whether he will face charges.

Photos released by police show Fletcher running in the neighborhood near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, the police said in an alert.

Fletcher is White, 5'6," with brown hair and green eyes, police said. She weighs 137 pounds.

The teacher's damaged phone was found near the scene where she is believed to have been abducted, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman said, according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ.

Now, the family of the mother of two is offering a $50,000 reward through CrimeStoppers for information leading to to an arrest in the case, WHBQ reported.

"We look forward to Eliza's safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime," her family said in a statement shared by Chapman.

In a post on Twitter, St. Mary's Episcopal School said Fletcher is a junior kindergarten teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet it is also assisting Memphis police in the investigation into Fletcher's disappearance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.

Recommended for you