Men Arrested in Pike County After Driving 97 MPH With Meth, Syringes, Pills: ISP

Two men from Washington, Indiana, were arrested on several drug charges Monday morning after state police say they were caught driving nearly 100 mph with meth and syringes on them.
It happened around 2:10 a.m. on Monday when the Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped the driver of a 2001 Dodge pickup truck for going 97 mph on I-69 in Pike County.
ISP says the driver was identified as 41-year-old Wesley Detalente, and his passenger as 39-year-old Joshua Jackson, both from Washington.
According to ISP, Detalente had active warrants out of Vanderburgh County for probation violation and for possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia.
During a search of the vehicle, ISP says a glass smoking device with burnt residue was also found in the center console. ISP says the residue later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also noticed the shifter knob was aftermarket and had a hidden compartment that contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine
As the search continued, ISP says officers found a container that was zip-tied to the frame of the truck. When officers opened the container, they discovered one used syringe, a smoking device with burnt residue, a package of 10 syringes, a baggie containing 11 Dilaudid pills, and a digital scale, according to ISP.
ISP says Detalente and Jackson were both arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Petersburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.