Men Get Free Health Screenings at 10th Annual Black Barbershop Health Initiative

The Black Nurses of Evansville hosted the 10th Annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative Saturday afternoon.
The goal is to get men to receive health screenings and check ups, all while they stop by the barbershop to get a haircut.
"Since the men hang out at the barbershops, it's like a friendly safe place for them,” said Arlinda Payne, founder and president of Black Nurses of Evansville. “We come in once a year and do assessments on their medical health, especially for prostate cancer and colon cancer."
At least nine barbershops in the Evansville area participated and they look forward to continuing this tradition next year.