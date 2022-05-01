 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Men shooting in Bud's Rockin' Country Bar and Grill parking lot had just been kicked out: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville

The Evansville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Bud's Rockin' Country Bar and Grill parking lot Saturday morning.

Police records show they were called to the bar just after 2:30 a.m. 

On scene, officers found several shell casings in the parking lot. Police say the men involved in the shots fired call had been kicked out of the bar just before the shooting. 

Police say the men got into a white or tan mercury Milan and sped off after, heading east bound on Illinois.

No one was injured. 

Recommended for you