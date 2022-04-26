Mental Health First Aid Offered by Local Organizations

Several local organizations teamed up to offer specialized mental health first aid training to the local community Tuesday.
The free, day long training hosted by Warrick County Cares and Ascension St. Vincent hopes to show multiple types of professional and self-help resources for people with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Many issues that have come to light in the wake of the pandemic.
"Our mental health struggles have always been here," said Margery Gianopoulos, event coordinator of Warrick County Cares. "What COVID did was just shine a light on it and never in our history have we had the massive amount of people struggling with mental health the way we have before, so it's really important that everybody be able to effectively intervene with somebody and just say are you okay? Do you need some help? What can I do for you?"
The program looks to have participants leaving with a better understanding of mental wellness for those around them and themselves as well.