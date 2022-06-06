Mental health professionals offer tips on ways to cope with gun violence anxiety

An increased number of mass shootings is driving anxiety up and for some, the answer can be found by turning to mental health professionals for help.
"The past, month we've had almost weekly, a mass shooting," said Scott Branam, chief administrative officer at Deaconess Cross Pointe. "And it just weighs collectively on the population as whole."
Where could it happen next?
A grocery store?
Church?
School?
Graduation party?
The mall?
As of June 6th, 2022, there have been 246 mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive.
That's more shootings than days in the year so far.
The fear continues to set in of when and where lethal bullets could fly next.
After the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, The American Psychological Association found that 79% of adults experience stress as a result of the possibility of a mass shooting and 33% say the fear stops them from going to certain places they normally would.
"If that anxiety is overwhelming, identifying small trips, smaller gatherings, let that level of comfort be restored, before you move into something big like Fall Festival or a 4th of July celebration."
Therapy services at Deaconess Cross Pointe can help people cope with the stress and fear.
"Loosening certain areas of the body to just gain that calmness," Branam said. "Monitoring your breathing can do a lot to lower that blood pressure and lower your anxiety level."
While it is difficult with crippling anxiety, the hope is to not be too afraid to live your life.
"There are risks in living our lives," Branam said. "But, we cannot allow ourselves or or children to become so paralyzed about what might happen that we don't enjoy each others and the opportunities that we have."