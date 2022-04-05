Mesker Park Zoo Announces Death of Miri, the 18-Year-Old Clouded Leopard

Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some sad news on Tuesday.
A Facebook post shared on the zoo's page Tuesday said that Miri, the 18-year-old Clouded Leopard at the zoo, had died.
The zoo's post said that Miri had been suffering from kidney failure that was causing pain and discomfort and that ultimately, the zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize the elderly cat.
Miri moved into the Mesker Park Zoo in March of 2005 from the Columbus Zoo.
With Evansville being her home for the vast majority of her life, Zoo officials say Miri developed quite the fan base as guests and members would gleefully attempt to find the elusive girl taking advantage of her natural camouflage as she napped, explored, and played in her habitat.
Mesker Park Zoo says that Clouded Leopards are labeled as "vulnerable" by the IUCN Redlist. With approximately 10,000 left in the wild, they continue to face widespread habitat loss.