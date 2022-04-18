Mesker Park Zoo hosting week of virtual events for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, says it's holding a week of virtual activities for families.
The week of virtual celebrations starts on Monday, and will continue until Saturday, when a "Party for the Planet" event will be held at the zoo.
Activities planned for the week include creating habitats, connecting with nature, and certifying wildlife-friendly gardens.
You can see a full list of activities for the week here. Mesker Park Zoo says it will also be posting daily updates throughout the week on its Facebook page.
Earth Day is on Friday, April 22.