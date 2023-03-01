 Skip to main content
Mesker Park Zoo penguins headed back into quarantine

Mesker Park Zoo Announces Opening Date for New Penguin Exhibit

The Penguins of Patagonia are going back into quarantine after zoo staff was notified of another bird flu threat.

All of the zoo's birds, including the penguins, have been moved inside.

The zoo also announced it is keeping Amazonia closed to the public for awhile.

Mesker Park Zoo's New Penguin Exhibit Now Open to the Public

According to Mesker Park zoo staff, a positive test for the "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza" was detected within 70 miles of the zoo.

That means the birds must be kept inside for at least 4 weeks.

This has been an ongoing issue dating back to April of 2022 when the first quarantine was announced due to bird flu detection.

The birds have been back and forth from quarantine several times since.

