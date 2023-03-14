Mesker Park Zoo provides 'virtual walkthrough' of 2023 Orchid show after Amazonia closure

Since the "Amazonia" exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana is closed, zoo officials are offering a digital alternative for the scheduled Orchid show.
As we previously reported, the detection of bird flu in a red-shouldered hawk and a red-tailed hawk in Henderson County, Kentucky, cause the zoo to totally close the Amazonia exhibit for safety reasons.
Officials at the zoo said they had hoped to keep Amazonia open for the Orchid show, but that the detection of the latest bird flu case was too close to do so.
That's why the zoo put together a "virtual walkthrough" of the 2023 Orchid Escape show for the public to enjoy from home.
You can watch the virtual walkthrough below, via the Mesker Park Zoo Facebook page.