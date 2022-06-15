Mesker Park Zoo taking extra precautions to help keep animals safe from the heat

Wildlife officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, say they're taking extra steps to protect the zoo's animals from the extreme heat that's currently blanketing the area.

An animal curator at the zoo says that while all of the zoo's animals have access to shaded areas on a daily basis, there are some other methods used to cater to the individual needs of different species.

Animals that are high-temperature sensitive are housed in areas with access to air conditioning, according to the zoo. In extreme temps, the zoo may also limit outdoor times for those animals to mornings and evenings, and keep them indoors for the hottest part of the day.

Other animals at the zoo that are less sensitive to the heat still have access to AC, but the zoo says they can make their own decisions on where they want to be.

Many creatures at the zoo also have access to misters or pools to help them keep cool. The zoo also uses ice to create "cooling zones," which can be done with piles of ice from an ice machine, flavored ice blocks that attract animals to lick them, freezing part of their diet in an ice treat, or freezing animal-safe materials for them to lay on.

Other ways the zoo is keeping its animals cool include fans, with some including built-in misters, and mud wallows.

The zoo says it also takes steps to protect its employees. Employees are provided with cold spaces and drinks to keep them safe.