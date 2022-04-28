Mesker Park Zoo taking precautionary measures after bird flu detected nearby

Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville say they're taking precautionary measures to protect their birds from a deadly avian influenza virus detected nearby in Indiana.
Zoo officials said Thursday that they had decided to move all birds including raptors, penguins, cranes, ostriches and emus, to indoor locations to help better protect them from the virus.
Additionally, the zoo says that its free-flight aviary portion of Amazonia will be closed to protect the birds that live there from the highly transmissible virus. However, the Jaguar and aquarium areas will still be accessible from the lower doors of Amazonia.
"Our birds will be given excellent care in these indoor locations by our zookeepers until the risk of this disease subsides," a statement from the Zoo said. "At a minimum it will be four weeks away but could be longer based on the presence of active cases in the area."
Staff members at the zoo are also taking extra measures to protect the birds, including using dedicated footwear and tools as well as extra sanitation efforts across the board in bird spaces.
The Zoo says that members of the public can also help stop the spread of the bird flu by bringing in personal bird feeders from homes and businesses.