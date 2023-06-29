Meta releases clues on how AI is used on Facebook and Instagram

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, EVANSVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, AND ROCKPORT.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana,
the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Meta releases clues on how AI is used on Facebook and Instagram

Meta released tools and information Thursday aimed at helping users understand how AI influences what they see on its apps. Pictured is Meta headquarters in 2022 in Menlo Park, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — As demand for greater transparency in artificial intelligence mounts, Meta released tools and information Thursday aimed at helping users understand how AI influences what they see on its apps.

The social media giant introduced nearly two dozen explainers focused on various features of its platforms, such as Instagram Stories and Facebook’s news feed. These describe how Meta selects what content to recommend to users.

The description and disclosures came in the face of looming legislation around the world that may soon impose concrete disclosure requirements on companies that use AI technology.

Meta’s so-called “system cards” cover how the company determines which accounts to present to users as recommended follows on Facebook and Instagram, how the company’s search tools function and how notifications work.

For example, the system card devoted to Instagram’s search function describes how the app gathers all relevant search results in response to a user’s query, scores each result based on the user’s past interactions with the app and then applies “additional filters” and “integrity processes” to narrow the list before finally presenting it to the user.

Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, tied the company’s new disclosures to a global debate about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence that range from the spread of misinformation to a rise in AI-enabled fraud and scams.

“With rapid advances taking place with powerful technologies like generative AI, it’s understandable that people are both excited by the possibilities and concerned about the risks,” Clegg wrote in a blog post Thursday. “We believe that the best way to respond to those concerns is with openness.”

A longer blog post describing how Facebook content ranking works, meanwhile, identifies detailed factors that go into determining what information the platform presents first.

Those factors include whether a post has been flagged by a third-party fact checker, how engaging the account that posted the material may be, and whether you may have interacted with the account in the past.

Meta’s new explainers coincide with the release of new tools for users to tailor the company’s algorithms, including the ability to tell Instagram to supply more of a certain type of content. Previously, Meta had only offered the ability for users to tell Instagram to show less, not more, Clegg wrote.

On both Facebook and Instagram, he added, users will now be able to customize their feeds further by accessing a menu from individual posts.

Finally, he said, Meta will be making it easier for researchers to study its platforms by providing a content library and an application programming interface (API) featuring a variety of content from Facebook and Instagram.

Meta’s announcement comes as European lawmakers have swiftly advanced legislation that would create new requirements for explanation and transparency for companies that use artificial intelligence, and as US lawmakers have said they hope to begin working on similar legislation later this year.

