Meth and fentanyl seized in Spencer County drug bust

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — Four people are behind bars after police say they seized drugs at a home in Rockport.
The Rockport Police Department says the search of a home led to the discovery of a bag of about 39 grams of meth and fentanyl, plus other small baggies of meth.
Also found during the search of the home was scales, syringes, smoking devices, and other drug paraphernalia.
Four people were at the home at the time of the bust, police said. Those people were identified as Michelle McCollum, Gregory Fox, Michael Tinsley, and Tamara Tinsley, all of Rockport.
All four were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges.