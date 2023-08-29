Mickey's Kingdom park vandalized with graffiti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular playground for children in Evansville has been vandalized with graffiti.
Pictures released by the park on social media show inappropriate messages spelled out in white spray paint near the slide area of the park.
Officials with the Mickey's Kingdom Park said that they were made aware of the recent graffiti, and are in the process of having Mr. Sudsy Mobile Wash clean it up.
The park asks that if you are there while they are cleaning up the graffiti, to please give them space to work.