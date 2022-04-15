Mid-States Corridor Project Identifies New Preferred Route

The Mid-States Corridor Project identified a new preferred route for a new highway connection Friday.
According to the Mid-States Project Team, the route labeled "alternative p" won out against several other proposals due to the minimal impact on the environment and landscape of southern Indiana.
The route includes 54 miles of improvements from I-64/U.S. 231 to I-69 at the existing U.S. 231 interchange. Alternative P travels east of Huntingburg and Jasper, avoiding developed areas. It runs parallel to the west of U.S. 231 in Martin and Daviess Counties. It includes a western bypass of Loogootee before it avoids West Boggs Lake to the east and ends at the existing interchange at U.S. 231 A total of nine different improvements for U.S. 231 are included in the proposal.
With the conclusion of the first tier of studies the Mid-states Corridor Group moves to tier two, where refinements to the existing proposal are made utilizing public feedback and research. Further updates are expected in 2023.