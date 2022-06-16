Millions in federal funding going to local Kentucky communities for COVID-19 costs

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than $162 million in federal funding would be distributed to communities around the Bluegrass State.
At least 24 communities in our western Kentucky area are receiving some of those funds, which come from the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA), according to the governor.
This comes as the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, with the first portion of funding being distributed in 2021.
Gov. Beshear says the money is being distributed immediately, and that it will be used to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
Gov. Beshear says that in order to qualify for the funds, communities must classify as "non-entitlement cities," or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
You can see a full list of local Kentucky communities and the amount of funding they're receiving below.
Kentucky communities receiving federal funding
|Community
|Funds Received
|Beaver Dam
|$477,151,51
|Bremen
|$9,910.50
|Calhoun
|$98,075.95
|Central City
|$765,633.77
|Corydon
|$92,463,97
|Dawson Springs
|$351,550.16
|Dixon
|$117,717.86
|Drakesboro
|$66,541.99
|Earlington
|$177,979.79
|Fordsville
|$70,817.78
|Greenville
|$561,732
|Hanson
|$94,869.11
|Hartford
|$364,243.92
|Hawesville
|$132,282.27
|Livermore
|$172, 234.19
|Madisonville
|$2,488,109.31
|Morganfield
|$449,759.73
|Nebo
|$27,097.88
|Robards
|$41,400
|Sacramento
|$58,792.12
|Sebree
|$204,436.24
|Slaughters
|$26,062.50
|Sturgis
|$237,974.47
|Uniontown
|$124,265.17