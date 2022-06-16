 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

Millions in federal funding going to local Kentucky communities for COVID-19 costs

Commonwealth of Kentucky

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than $162 million in federal funding would be distributed to communities around the Bluegrass State.

At least 24 communities in our western Kentucky area are receiving some of those funds, which come from the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA), according to the governor.

This comes as the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, with the first portion of funding being distributed in 2021.

Gov. Beshear says the money is being distributed immediately, and that it will be used to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear says that in order to qualify for the funds, communities must classify as "non-entitlement cities," or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

You can see a full list of local Kentucky communities and the amount of funding they're receiving below.

Kentucky communities receiving federal funding

Community Funds Received
Beaver Dam $477,151,51
Bremen $9,910.50
Calhoun $98,075.95
Central City $765,633.77
Corydon $92,463,97
Dawson Springs $351,550.16
Dixon $117,717.86
Drakesboro $66,541.99
Earlington $177,979.79
Fordsville $70,817.78
Greenville $561,732
Hanson $94,869.11
Hartford $364,243.92
Hawesville $132,282.27
Livermore $172, 234.19
Madisonville $2,488,109.31
Morganfield $449,759.73
Nebo $27,097.88
Robards $41,400
Sacramento $58,792.12
Sebree $204,436.24
Slaughters $26,062.50
Sturgis $237,974.47
Uniontown $124,265.17

