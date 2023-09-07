Miss United States visits Newburgh Elementary School

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Newburgh Elementary School got a visit from the current reigning Miss United States, Lily K. Donaldson, who graduated from the K-5 school in 2011.
Donaldson is spending her year as Miss United States traveling the country to advocate for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. Donaldson holds a B.S. in Computer Science and an M.S. in Lighting, and she’s currently a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic in New York.
Thursday, Donaldson read STEM books to four kindergarten and first grade classes and visited former teachers.
“Reading to young children is essential for their development, and when we introduce them to STEM-themed books, we show them the exciting side of science, technology, engineering, and math, inspiring them to dream big and consider exciting careers they might not have thought of before," said Donaldson.
Donaldson was inspired to found a nonprofit, Art Technically, after her experiences as a first-generation college student studying in a STEM field. The nonprofit promotes science and arts education through book and toy donations and provided the books Donaldson read at NES which were donated to the school’s library.
“I’m so grateful that I was able to return to Newburgh during my reign as Miss United States. I have so many fond memories at Newburgh Elementary, and I hope that the students I met went home with some exciting ideas about STEM!” Donaldson said.
Donaldson will travel to all 50 U.S. states during her reign. As of her Newburgh visit, she's visited 45. After her Evansville visit, she flew to Orlando, Florida where she attended the NASA Crew-7 Launch at Kennedy Space Center.
She will crown the next Miss United States in October.