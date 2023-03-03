Missing Evansville woman, 91, believed to be in danger found safe

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky... Indiana... Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi, Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh, Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin and Union Counties. .Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood stage. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&