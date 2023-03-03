Missing Evansville woman, 91, believed to be in danger found safe

UPDATE: As of Friday evening, Evansville Police say Elizabeth Tyring has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
PREVIOUS:
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, a 91-year-old woman missing from Evansville.
The Indiana State Police sent out the alert on Friday around 2:20 p.m., and said that the Evansville Police Department was missing Tyring's disappearance.
They say Tyring is 5-feet 5-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate VBA120.
Police say Tyring was last seen on Friday at 11 a.m. They say she's believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.