Missing Evansville woman, 91, believed to be in danger found safe

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky...
Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi,
Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Union Counties.

.Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood
stage.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday
morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early
Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Driving Conditions Due to High Winds...

The Kentucky Department of Transportation has reported that numerous
high-profile vehicles have overturned this afternoon across west
Kentucky, especially along Interstate 24 in Christian County. A
High Wind Warning remains in effect until 9 PM and the strong
southwest and west winds will continue to gust 50 to 60 mph
through sunset before calming down.

Drivers of high profile vehicles are urged to exercise extreme
caution, especially on Interstates 24, 69, 169, and 165.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind
gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50
mph range are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Missing Evansville woman, 91, believed to be in danger found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring is 91-year-old and missing from Evansville, Indiana

Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring is 91-year-old and missing from Evansville, Indiana

UPDATE: As of Friday evening, Evansville Police say Elizabeth Tyring has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled. 

PREVIOUS:

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, a 91-year-old woman missing from Evansville.

The Indiana State Police sent out the alert on Friday around 2:20 p.m., and said that the Evansville Police Department was missing Tyring's disappearance.

They say Tyring is 5-feet 5-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate VBA120.

Police say Tyring was last seen on Friday at 11 a.m. They say she's believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

