Missing Indiana girl found in semi with 41-year-old Kentucky man

A Kentucky man is being charged with rape and kidnapping after a missing Indiana girl was found with him in Ohio County, according to authorities.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip shortly before 10 p.m. on June 11 regarding a girl who had been reported missing from Indiana.
The tip claimed that deputies would find the girl in a semi-truck at a commercial farm on U.S. 231 South in Cromwell, Kentucky.
When deputies arrived at the farm, they found the girl in the truck with 41-year-old Joseph Lewis, of Hustonville, Kentucky.
Authorities said they determined that Lewis drove the girl across state lines without parental consent and that the two had engaged in sexual acts.
Lewis was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and sodomy.
He was taken to the Ohio County Jail where he is being held without bond.
No further information was immediately released.