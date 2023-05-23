Missing Perry County children located after search

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Around 10:30 on Tuesday morning, Perry County sheriff’s deputies were called about a 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl who had gone missing in a forest off of Orchard Road in St. Croix.
Shortly after receiving that call, Indiana State Police were brought in to assist along with a number of other agencies. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 44News ”with all the resources we had, we found the children. They were okay. They just wandered away from their place here. The good thing is nobody was hurt, and that’s what we’re looking for here.”
Using drones, K-9 units, and even a helicopter, the search continued until the 3-year-old boy was found just before 1pm, and the 5-year-old girl was found just before 2pm. They were found separated and several hundred yards into the forest.
Sgt. John Davis of Indiana State Police told 44News ”missing juveniles and children–any agency will step up and get involved. We had EMS, fire departments, sheriff’s departments, local agencies, there’s too many to list. Approximately 25 to 30 agencies responded. I would say there was at least 150 personnel out here looking.”
Both children were evaluated by paramedics, but neither had any injuries. They were reunited with their families.
The sheriff also said that his phone never stopped ringing, receiving calls from concerned locals offering their help in the search.