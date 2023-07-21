 Skip to main content
Mission of Grace set to reopen to community this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An outreach ministry will hold an open house in Evansville this weekend.

Mission of Grace will host the open house Saturday, July 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 418 East Gum Street. 

Officials say they have been closed for nearly two years and are now reopening to the public.

Mission of Grace says their ministry was completely remodeled and they will now offer more programs for residents. 

The facility is part of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church which is located at 200 South Boeke Road in Evansville. 

To learn more click here. 

