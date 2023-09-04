Mississippi bank robbery suspect arrested in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — An 18-year-old man wanted in Mississippi for armed robbery has been arrested in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, after police say he was driving under the influence and speeding.
According to police, Darell Hinton was driving twice the speed limit in the area of 4th and Elm Street. Hinton is accused of crossing into the turning lane, striking a concrete curb and almost hitting an eastbound car head-on.
When officers pulled Hinton over, they say he claimed to be staying in the region for work but he was meeting a female friend in Mt. Vernon.
Officers say an open alcoholic beverage container could be seen inside of the car.
Officers were advised Hinton was wanted for a felony indictment for armed robbery of a bank as well as assault with a deadly weapon through Pearl River County.
Hinton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where a breath test was performed. Officials say the results of the breath test were .128.
Hinton is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession of Alcoholic Beverage, and Speeding.