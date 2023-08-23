Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament coming to Evansville in 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville will play host to its chance to punch a ticket for Omaha.
UE announced it will host the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on May 21-25th, 2024.
10 teams from the conference will play in Evansville, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball tournament.
The announcement comes less than three months after UE was one game away from winning the title and heading onto the Road To Omaha. They fell short to Indiana State at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.
Recent renovations to the stadium have helped create this opportunity for the Purple Aces.
For ticket information for the tournament, call 812-488-2623.