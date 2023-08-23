 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament coming to Evansville in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
mvc ue baseball tournament graphic

UE baseball is set to host the 2024 MVC baseball championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville will play host to its chance to punch a ticket for Omaha.

UE announced it will host the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on May 21-25th, 2024.

10 teams from the conference will play in Evansville, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball tournament.

The announcement comes less than three months after UE was one game away from winning the title and heading onto the Road To Omaha.  They fell short to Indiana State at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.

Recent renovations to the stadium have helped create this opportunity for the Purple Aces. 

For ticket information for the tournament, call 812-488-2623. 