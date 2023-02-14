 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Mistrial declared, new trial date set in Evansville man's murder case

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

A mistrial was declared and a new trial date was set in a murder case out of Evansville.

A mistrial was declared and a new trial date was set in a murder case out of Evansville.

Brandon Artis had been arrested back in September of 2022 on charges of drug dealing and neglect after authorities said they found fentanyl, guns, cocaine and cash in a home where kids were living just off of Covert Avenue. 

After his arrest, Artis was also charged with murder and robbery after a fatal break-in that happened on Ravenswood Drive.

The first day of Artis's trial started on Monday, but court records show that a mistrial was declared on Tuesday after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."

Now, Artis remains in custody awaiting his new trial date, which was set for March 6 at 8 a.m.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you