Mistrial declared, new trial date set in Evansville man's murder case

A mistrial was declared and a new trial date was set in a murder case out of Evansville.

Brandon Artis had been arrested back in September of 2022 on charges of drug dealing and neglect after authorities said they found fentanyl, guns, cocaine and cash in a home where kids were living just off of Covert Avenue.

After his arrest, Artis was also charged with murder and robbery after a fatal break-in that happened on Ravenswood Drive.

The first day of Artis's trial started on Monday, but court records show that a mistrial was declared on Tuesday after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."

Now, Artis remains in custody awaiting his new trial date, which was set for March 6 at 8 a.m.