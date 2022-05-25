 Skip to main content
Mobile crisis services available at RiverValley Behavioral Health

Marisa Patwa

For the past several decades, RiverValley Behavioral Health has been offering a 24-hour crisis hot line.

While they still do, they recently opened a mobile crisis clinic, where a team of licensed mental health counselors will now meet people in need in person.

"Crisis services," said Lionel R. Phelps II, Psy.D, Vice President of Continuous Quality Improvement at RiverValley. "We have them in place for people who have an urgent or emergent need for mental health or substance abuse disorder crisis."

One of the most common things people call for help for is social isolation, depression and anxiety. 

"One in five people experiences a mental health crisis in any given year," Phelps said.

The mobile crisis team can travel anywhere in the seven counties in the Green River Health District to help.

"It means a lot, where in the past, we relied on law enforcement to help us to check on people who may have been in crisis," Phelps said. "Now, we can actually send licensed clinicians and train peer support specialists and they know what to do. They know how to respond, they know how to assess, they know how to intervene. And it's been a big game changer for us."

Anyone under the age of 18 needs a parent or guardian permission for a in person response.

"We know that we will probably need to expand and add another team to the western part of our counties," Phelps said. "Because our team is getting more and more calls -- they do about 75 runs a month."

Currently, if you are in crisis and need any help at all you can call 1-800-273-8255.

But to make things a little easier, starting in July, you can call 988.