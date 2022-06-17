mobile home destroyed by fire in Ohio County

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Thursday.
The Masonville Fire Department says its crews went to a structure fire on Brent's Loop in Ohio County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
EMS crews that arrived at the scene first reported finding a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Once fire crews got to the scene, the were there for about two hours working to put the fire out.
MFD says it appeared that no one was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
Other fire departments that responded to the scene include the Whitesville Fire Department and Hartford Fire Department. The Ohio County Sheriff's Department also assisted.
MFD says the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.