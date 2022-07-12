 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mobile home 'total loss' after fire in Union County

  • 0
Mobile home destroyed by fire on July 12

(Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department)

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Union County, Kentucky, early Tuesday morning.

The Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department says its crews were sent to the fire early Tuesday around 5 a.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, but say that the mobile home was a total loss.

According to HVFD, no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Several other emergency agencies helped at the scene, including Deaconess EMS, the Union County Sheriff's Office, multiple other fire departments.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you