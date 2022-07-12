Mobile home 'total loss' after fire in Union County

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Union County, Kentucky, early Tuesday morning.
The Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department says its crews were sent to the fire early Tuesday around 5 a.m.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, but say that the mobile home was a total loss.
According to HVFD, no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Several other emergency agencies helped at the scene, including Deaconess EMS, the Union County Sheriff's Office, multiple other fire departments.