Moers Defeats Hermann For Republican Prosecutor Ticket

With 100% of the vote casted in Vanderburgh County, there will be a new prosecutor elected in the fall.
Diana Moers, who serves out of the Indiana Attorney General Office, defeated Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann by 13 percent of the vote.
Moers won with 3,591 votes while Hermann had 2,749 votes.
The last time Vanderburgh County elected a new prosecutor was in 2010 with Hermann defeated incumbent Stan Levco.
Moers will now go on to face Democrat Jon Schaefer in November. Schaefer ran unopposed in the Democratic primary Tuesday.