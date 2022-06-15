Mom charged after 4-year-old boy wanders into neighbor’s home

An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after police say her young child was discovered by a neighbor after wandering out of her home.
Officers were sent to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue near East Parkland Avenue around noon on Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they had discovered a young child in a diaper alone in front of a home.
When police arrived, they talked to a neighbor who said the child had wandered into his home. They say it was about 90 degrees outside at the time.
The neighbor told officers that this was the third time in a week the child had wandered into his house, and that in a previous instance, he had to wash caked feces off the child's leg.
An officer at the scene said they talked to the child, who appeared to be a 4-year-old boy with visible bug bites, wearing only a soiled diaper.
About an hour later, officers say the child's mother, 27-year-old Angela Borders, came outside.
Police say Borders claimed her 4-year-old "beats her up," and that he needed to be taken from her. She told police that her child was "Houdini" and that he busted out a window to escape the last time.
Borders was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a child neglect charge. She's currently being held on no bond.
Police say DCS took custody of the child.