Mom charged after 4-year-old boy wanders into neighbor’s home

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Mom charged after 4-year-old boy wanders into neighbor’s home

  • 0
Angela Borders, 27, of Evansville Vanderburgh County Jail photo

Angela Borders, 27, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after police say her young child was discovered by a neighbor after wandering out of her home.

Officers were sent to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue near East Parkland Avenue around noon on Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they had discovered a young child in a diaper alone in front of a home.

When police arrived, they talked to a neighbor who said the child had wandered into his home. They say it was about 90 degrees outside at the time.

The neighbor told officers that this was the third time in a week the child had wandered into his house, and that in a previous instance, he had to wash caked feces off the child's leg.

An officer at the scene said they talked to the child, who appeared to be a 4-year-old boy with visible bug bites, wearing only a soiled diaper.

About an hour later, officers say the child's mother, 27-year-old Angela Borders, came outside.

Police say Borders claimed her 4-year-old "beats her up," and that he needed to be taken from her. She told police that her child was "Houdini" and that he busted out a window to escape the last time.

Borders was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a child neglect charge. She's currently being held on no bond.

Police say DCS took custody of the child.

