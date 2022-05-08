Moms Across The Trig-State Gather For A Mother's Day Brunch

Hundreds gathered at the Owensboro Convention Center for the annual Mother's Day brunch.
Moms all across the Tri-State were invited along with their family members to sit down and take a break and enjoy a meal prepared by a chef.
"They love it not a lot of places in town do this kind of thing," said Lexi Lundy, the Event Coordinator & Event Manager. "I'm a mom my self so I know today is one of those days where you actually get the recognition of doing the job of 10 plus people every single day so it's just a nice little getaway to be able to enjoy that nice intimate moment either with you family of just come by yourself. Just having that deep breathe and get away from all the stress you deal with in daily life."
The moms had the option to enjoy a traditional breakfast or a lunch meal that included turkey, brussel sprouts and other veggies.
"We went ahead and got some flowers for the mothers so when they come in or when they leave, grab a flower just to make them feel a little special," said Lundy. "my personal touch to it I added little recipe cards to the tables so moms can take them home or take a picture and just be able to create those."
The photo wall also added a nice touch as many mothers and their loved ones snapped a picture to commemorate the special day.
"I like spending time with my mom," said Tiffany Simpson. "she lives in Indiana so we don't get to see her very much. We only see her on holidays, birthdays and sometimes mothers day."
Those who attended were entered into a raffle to win products and gift cards to some of their favorite places in town.
Although the event is over, the coordinators and those who attended say they want to continue spreading love to all the mothers across town.
"I hope they take time for themselves today and actually enjoy who they are strong, beautiful women that they are and just keep doing them." said Lundy.