Monday night's record breaking Powerball Lottery numbers delayed

A technical issue has many on edge this morning, as they wonder if they have the winning numbers to the country's largest lottery jackpot ever.
According to Powerball Lottery officials, Monday night's drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.
Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.
We plan to continue checking in to learn more about when those winning numbers will be announced.
Click here for a link to the official Powerball Lottery website.