Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Monthly deep clean happening at Mickey's Kingdom in Evansville

  • Updated
Mickey's Kingdom

Community volunteers are getting together to help clean up Mickey's Kingdom Playground in Evansville on Tuesday.

The cleaning event happens for one hour on one day of each month.

For that hour, community members volunteer with the "Mickey's Clean Team" to help make sure the 21,000 square-foot playground stats safe and clean for kids.

Park officials are still looking for more volunteers to help keep the park clean.

If you're interested in volunteering as part of Mickey's Clean Team, you can send an email to dpr@evansville.in.gov to sign up.

Organizers say volunteers will be given gloves and cleaning supplies to do the job.

