Monthly deep clean happening at Mickey's Kingdom in Evansville

Community volunteers are getting together to help clean up Mickey's Kingdom Playground in Evansville on Tuesday.
The cleaning event happens for one hour on one day of each month.
For that hour, community members volunteer with the "Mickey's Clean Team" to help make sure the 21,000 square-foot playground stats safe and clean for kids.
Park officials are still looking for more volunteers to help keep the park clean.
If you're interested in volunteering as part of Mickey's Clean Team, you can send an email to dpr@evansville.in.gov to sign up.
Organizers say volunteers will be given gloves and cleaning supplies to do the job.