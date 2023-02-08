Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash

Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month.
The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part of their pride month celebrations.
“That upset, I guess, a newly formed group or newly forming group, that felt like this shouldn’t happen in this community,” says RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn.
The original petition from over the summer is no longer up, but it asked for the shows to end, saying the people’s tax dollars were paying for something they didn’t agree with.
“The tax dollars, you know, they pay their taxes and we do get some money from the city and county, but it makes up together 7% of our total budget,” Jorn says.
Now, the drag shows take place once a month and petitions are back. They call the show “an assault on the city’s reputation.”
One petition has 19 supporters, while another has 213.
44News reached out to a number of supporters of the petitions, but heard nothing back in regards to a comment.
The center, however, says they’re not doing anything wrong or illegal and see no reason for the show to be shut down.
“It’s a bar. So there are no kids here. This is adults under the letter of the law as far as decency rules and all that, having a good time and celebrating with like-minded people. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Jorn tells 44News.
Jorn says as of now, the show will go on. The next one takes place on Saturday.
In the meantime, the center says there are several other opportunities for entertainment there that should suit just about anyone.
“Whether you like drag shows or theater or music, rock, country, dance. We want to have a little bit of everything. Something for everybody to look and see like, ‘You know what, that speaks to me. That is something for me to invest my hard earned money and my time to go down there and be a part of something.’ Because really, it’s everybody’s RiverPark Center,” Jorn says.