More details emerge after deadly fire on Friday

More details have emerged in the East Michigan Street fire that tragically killed a three year old on Friday morning.
Fire crews arrived on scene to the house fire last Friday at around 10am following a 911 call placed by a neighbor.
Investigators believe that the fire started as an accident when a three year old girl found a lighter and started playing with it.
Marion county coroner's office released the name of the three year old as Ophelia Young.
Young was flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for smoke inhalation and severe burns, where she then passed away from her injuries on Monday.
The family asks for privacy during this incredibly painful time, but has set up a Gofundme to help with expenses, as they have other young children and their house is believed to be a total loss. The family says they will need help replacing clothes, furniture, food, and a place to stay.