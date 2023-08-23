 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More Friday night HS football games delayed due to heat

  • Updated
  • 0
More Friday night HS football games delayed due to heat
Claire Dugan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As we’ve reported, the heat has led to delayed kickoff times for August 15th high school football games.

On Wednesday, more games were pushed back to avoid the heat index values and humidity.

The Heritage Hills Varsity football game vs Tell City was pushed back an hour. That game will now start at 8pm.

Another delay, Boonville vs Southridge in Huntingburg. Officials with those teams say the situation is fluid, but they plan to kick off at 8pm central.

Down in Kentucky, a border rivalry will start a little later. Crittenden County is taking on the Braves of Union County.

Coaches say it’s a KHSAA guideline that restricts football activities from happening at a heat index of 99. They say on Monday night, it was 8:15 pm before the heat index was below 100.

That game will kick off at 8:30 pm.

In Evansville, all 5 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference games will start at a later time.

EVSC officials say potentially postponing the games till Saturday is not out of the question.

“A Saturday is definitely an option. But right now from the data that we have and what we've been looking at, we think Friday evening is our best option for everybody. But if we can't, if it's not below 105, we won't be out Friday. We'd have to play Saturday,” says Andy Owen, EVSC Director of Athletics.

These are the current start times for SIAC games:

  • Jasper at Harrison, 7:30pm
  • Vincennes Lincoln at Reitz, 7:30pm
  • Bosse at Central, 8pm
  • North at Memorial, 8pm
  • Mater Dei at Castle, 8pm

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you