More Friday night HS football games delayed due to heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As we’ve reported, the heat has led to delayed kickoff times for August 15th high school football games.
On Wednesday, more games were pushed back to avoid the heat index values and humidity.
The Heritage Hills Varsity football game vs Tell City was pushed back an hour. That game will now start at 8pm.
Another delay, Boonville vs Southridge in Huntingburg. Officials with those teams say the situation is fluid, but they plan to kick off at 8pm central.
Down in Kentucky, a border rivalry will start a little later. Crittenden County is taking on the Braves of Union County.
Coaches say it’s a KHSAA guideline that restricts football activities from happening at a heat index of 99. They say on Monday night, it was 8:15 pm before the heat index was below 100.
That game will kick off at 8:30 pm.
In Evansville, all 5 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference games will start at a later time.
EVSC officials say potentially postponing the games till Saturday is not out of the question.
“A Saturday is definitely an option. But right now from the data that we have and what we've been looking at, we think Friday evening is our best option for everybody. But if we can't, if it's not below 105, we won't be out Friday. We'd have to play Saturday,” says Andy Owen, EVSC Director of Athletics.
These are the current start times for SIAC games:
- Jasper at Harrison, 7:30pm
- Vincennes Lincoln at Reitz, 7:30pm
- Bosse at Central, 8pm
- North at Memorial, 8pm
- Mater Dei at Castle, 8pm