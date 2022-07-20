 Skip to main content
More funding is on the way for Vanderburgh County non-profits

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners are granting $1,000,000 in available to aid eligible non-profit organizations.

The money will be used to offset the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax-exempted status and provide services in one of the following program areas: arts and culture, community development, education, health, human services; and civic endeavors offering youth development, recreation, or environmental improvements in Vanderburgh County. 