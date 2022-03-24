More Housing Assistance Available to Evansville Residents Thanks to $100,000 Donation

Community nonprofit organization HOPE of Evansville says it's expanding housing assistance available to families thanks to a $100,000 donation from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.
HOPE of Evansville says 100% of that donation will be used to help individuals and families become self-sufficient through stable housing and homeownership Evansville.
The nonprofit says it offers a rental counseling program, and that anyone who participates in the program will also gain access to financial assistance programs intended to help clients obtain assets that will allow them to become financially independent in the future.
You can visit hopeofevansville.org to find more information and fill out the rental assistance application.
CenterPoint Energy previously announced that it would be pausing residential disconnections through May in an effort to help customers struggling the pay their bills. Customers who may need assistance with their utility bills are encouraged to call CenterPoint at 1-800-227-1376 to discuss options.
HOPE of Evansville notes that CenterPoint Energy’s charitable foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates, and that the Foundation's finances are independent and separate from the company and may not be used directly toward energy assistance.