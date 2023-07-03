More reactions from shooting death of Tell City Police Department officer

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has released a statement in response to the death of a Tell City police officer in the line of duty early Monday morning.
Indiana State Police said that Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn passed away after a shooting with a suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Governor Holcomb expresses his condolences:
"Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others. She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever.Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace"
Meanwhile, Perry County Memorial Hospital confirms that the hospital remains closed except for those receiving emergency care.
" We are continuing to monitor the impacted area, and we are prioritizing the safety and well-being of our team members and patients,” said Jared Stimpson, CEO of Perry County Memorial Hospital. “We are also deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."
“On behalf of all of Perry County Memorial Hospital, we thank the officers who responded to our call this morning, and join the community in grieving the loss of Officer Glenn,” said Stimpson. “We are grateful to all members of law enforcement who bravely put their lives at risk to protect patients and employees of hospitals.”