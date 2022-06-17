 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               PERRY                 POPE
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

More than 18,000 lose power in southwest Indiana due to severe weather

  • Updated
Trees down on Bellemeade Avenue near St. James Boulevard in Evansville 6-17-22

Trees down on Bellemeade Avenue near St. James Boulevard in Evansville (Photo courtesy Amanda Benson)

Widespread power outages are being reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area.

As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations.

CenterPoint Energy outage map as of 8 a.m. Friday

CenterPoint Energy outage map shows more than 13,000 customers without power as of around 8:00 a.m. Friday

By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased to more than 17,000, according to CenterPoint's online outage map.

By 9:00 a.m., CenterPoint's outage map showed approximately 18,900 customers in the dark.

With downed wires and trees are being reported in numerous areas of Evansville and Vanderburgh County, more than 7,000 of the total CenterPoint customers losing power in Vanderburgh County alone. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency say that no injuries have been reported at this time.

CenterPoint Energy says that restoration times will vary as crews assess the widespread outages and make repairs.

Any photos of storm damage in the Tri-State can be submitted here.

Click here to watch 44News This Morning for the latest forecast information.

This is a developing story.

