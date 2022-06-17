More than 18,000 lose power in southwest Indiana during severe weather

Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area.

As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations.

By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased to more than 17,000, according to CenterPoint's online outage map.

By 9:00 a.m., CenterPoint's outage map showed approximately 18,900 customers in the dark.

With downed wires and trees reported in numerous areas of Evansville and Vanderburgh County, more than 7,000 of the total CenterPoint customers losing power in Vanderburgh County alone.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency say that no injuries were reported due to the storms.

CenterPoint Energy said that restoration times would vary as crews assessed the widespread outages to make repairs.

