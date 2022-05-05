Morganfield man rescued from grain bin tells his tale of survival

53-year old Doug Omer was using PVC pipe to work on load-out issues in the 45-foot deep grain bin on his family's farm in Morganfield before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Suddenly, in a freak accident, he hit a hot spot -- a pocket of air underneath the corn.
He was trapped under the weight.
"I head a little trickle. It sounded like sand coming," Doug Omer said. "I turned around and it was a three foot wave of corn. And I went from basically standing on top of it too upper chest deep."
Before first responders got to the scene, his 25-year-old nephew Logan Gough came to his rescue.
"It was a big deal," Doug Omer said. "I was glad too see him. I'm not going to lie."
But he too got stuck.
Over 40 first responders from all over Union County worked for hours to save the men.
First came Logan.
"We took back boards to kind of help the corn because it was at an angle to help it sliding down more," Capt. Dale Pierce, of Whispering Meadows Fire and Rescue. "And then we got some grain tubes, they sent them down. Me and Logan did until we had more help then we started working the grain tubes down below him."
Then after almost six hours hours of being stuck, Doug was finally free.
"I tugged and I tugged and when I saw him and we pulled that last tug and I saw him come through I said a prayer of relief," Capt. Pierce said.
These accidents are not only common, but sometimes deadly.
According to a report from the U.S. Agricultural, there were over 60 fatal and non fatal cases of agriculture confined space incidents in 2020.
"When you start cutting things," said Chief Chad Cullen of Sturgis Fire Department. "Imagine they had corn above them at an angle. If we shift that corn, we go from rescuing two souls to six."
Thankfully, the Union County first responders were prepared.
"We have the tools and we have the talent and we have the people in this county," Capt. Cullen said. "And that's probably the most advanced system that any of us have ever built in a rope rescue scenario that was real outside of training."
Doug had trouble breathing and his legs were numb. So, he was life-flighted to Deaconess Midtown, but is already back at home regaining his strength
"They said I had to watch for blood clots," Doug Omer said. "And I am as about a sore as an old man could get."
Logan has asthma, and was taken to Deaconess Henderson Hospital. He's too back home and resting.
"In my opinion, Logan saved that man's life," Capt. Pierce said.
Family say it is a blessing and miracle both Doug and Logan are alive
"I had a son and a grandson in there and it was hard," said Doug's mom and Logan's grandma Linda. "But they got it done."