Morganfield Police ask for help in recent car theft investigation

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — Morganfield Police are asking for the publics help in their most recent investigation.
Authorities say they are investigating a string of car prowls.
MPD says the car prowls seemed to have occurred from East Morton all the way around to West Young Streets.
Police are asking home owners to review home security cameras from the night of the 18th, morning of the 19th, through now.
Anyone who notices something that might help with the investigation, should contact Morganfield Police on their Facebook page or email at 4220@morganfieldpolice.com.
They say residents should remember to always lock their vehicles at night.