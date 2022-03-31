 Skip to main content
Morganfield Police Department Offers De-escalation Training Session to the Public

The Morganfield Police Department in Union County, Kentucky, is hosting a de-escalation training session on Thursday that's open to the public.

MPD says it was chosen as a host site for the the Kentucky League of Cities Firearms Training Simulator, which allows officers to train on de-escalation tactics in a safe and controlled environment.

Any members of the public who would like to participate in the simulator are asked to arrive at the police department by 5:30 p.m.

After starting at 5:30 p.m., the de-escalation training session will last for two hours until 7:30 p.m.

Officers will also be participating in the training session alongside citizens who choose to come.

The Morganfield Police Department is located at 100 S. Spring Street in Morganfield.

